CATCO REINS OPP/SH SH (LON:CATC) Trading Down 1.6%

CATCO REINS OPP/SH SH (LON:CATC) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), approximately 230,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 9.36%.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CATCO REINS OPP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCO REINS OPP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.