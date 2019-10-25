Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Castlight Health stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. 3,289,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $30,479.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $39,721.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 322,775 shares in the company, valued at $455,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $86,311. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.