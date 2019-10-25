Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAVA. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

SAVA opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

