Casella Waste Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 806 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,221% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,582.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,700 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $125,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 76.51%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

