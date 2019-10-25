Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1097-1108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.99. 815,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $118.00 target price on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.25.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $119,948.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

