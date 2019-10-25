Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CARO shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carolina Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Shares of Carolina Financial stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,236. The company has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 2,507 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $91,229.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,497.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,192 shares of company stock worth $577,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Carolina Financial during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carolina Financial Company Profile
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.