Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARO shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carolina Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,236. The company has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 2,507 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $91,229.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,497.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,192 shares of company stock worth $577,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Carolina Financial during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

