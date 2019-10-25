Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Decreased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carnival were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Carnival by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 161,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $62.52.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

