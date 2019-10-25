Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Invests $1.86 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,033,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,930 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after buying an additional 1,810,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after buying an additional 1,494,919 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,077,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,045,000 after buying an additional 1,448,445 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

