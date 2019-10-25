Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.97.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 954,795 shares of company stock worth $121,661,527 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.54% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

