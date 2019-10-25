Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Buys 1,658 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 45,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

