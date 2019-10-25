Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $56,925.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $56,925.00.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $53,115.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $48,855.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,215 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

