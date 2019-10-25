Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Issues Earnings Results

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 32,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $500,008.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Kyle Schools acquired 32,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,992.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,446 shares in the company, valued at $499,992.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,813 shares of company stock worth $1,060,439. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

