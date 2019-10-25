Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.85. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.63% and a negative return on equity of 270.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

