Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.33. 1,724,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,251. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

