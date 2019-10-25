Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 977 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,488,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,311,000 after buying an additional 3,392,889 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,770,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,000 after buying an additional 484,879 shares during the period. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,459,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,213,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,817,000 after buying an additional 117,880 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $87.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

