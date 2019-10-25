Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,406 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 271,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

