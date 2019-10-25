Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.