Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $183.18 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

