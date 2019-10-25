Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Boston Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 192,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

Boston Properties stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

