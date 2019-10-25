Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $28,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,620.2% during the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 645,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,057,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,423,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $103.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.9558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

