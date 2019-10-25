Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 141,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE XOM opened at $69.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.75.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
