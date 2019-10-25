Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

