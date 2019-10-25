Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,711.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,740 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,364,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,788,000 after acquiring an additional 818,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814,714 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

