Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,533 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 939,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,587,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 210,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SYSCO by 23.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 381,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.52.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

