Canal Insurance CO Sells 30,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Canal Insurance CO cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.4% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

In other AbbVie news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

