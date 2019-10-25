Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $355.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $378.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial set a $328.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.31.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.57. The stock had a trading volume of 448,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $167.48 and a 1 year high of $247.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,004,000 after buying an additional 315,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,636,000 after buying an additional 95,336 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,820,000 after buying an additional 480,354 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,776,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,162,000 after buying an additional 85,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

