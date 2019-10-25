Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $327.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.31.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.57. 448,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,986. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $167.48 and a 12-month high of $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

