Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$123.64.

CNR opened at C$115.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.62. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$96.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.30, for a total value of C$1,661,690.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,902,254.20. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 143,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$121.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,374,575.11. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,592,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,206,030,459.44. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 421,425 shares of company stock valued at $51,736,266 and have sold 15,160 shares valued at $1,853,813.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

