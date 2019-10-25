Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$123.64.
CNR opened at C$115.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.62. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$96.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69.
In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.30, for a total value of C$1,661,690.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,902,254.20. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 143,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$121.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,374,575.11. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,592,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,206,030,459.44. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 421,425 shares of company stock valued at $51,736,266 and have sold 15,160 shares valued at $1,853,813.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
