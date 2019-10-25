Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CNNEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Mackie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canacol Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 target price on shares of Canacol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

