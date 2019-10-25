Cameo Cobalt (CVE:CRU) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 49,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 660,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

Cameo Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:CRU)

Cameo Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. Its flagship project, the Carrizal Alto cobalt property covering an area of 456 hectares located in Carrizal Alto district. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

