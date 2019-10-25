Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Calix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Calix stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 667,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $420.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.66. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.95 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. Analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 19,180 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $122,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 14,346 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $84,354.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,478 shares of company stock valued at $567,898 over the last three months. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

