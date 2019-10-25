California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of California First National Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $176.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.38. California First National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

