California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of California First National Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $176.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.38. California First National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.
About California First National Bancorp
