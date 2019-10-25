Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 10,711.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 329,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 326,807 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,835,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 1,441.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after buying an additional 161,964 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,271,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heico by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after buying an additional 76,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heico from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $120.31 on Friday. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.