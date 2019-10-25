Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 64,808 Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $17.91 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

