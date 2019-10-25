Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,800 John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $127.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,497.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

