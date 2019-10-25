Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 64.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 56.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 68.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 76.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $131.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,640.25 and a beta of 1.68. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 3,356 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total transaction of $552,095.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,079.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,613,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,419 shares of company stock worth $24,780,726 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Group raised Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

