Cadillac Ventures (CVE:CDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Cadillac Ventures Inc. (CVE:CDC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 84000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $907,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cadillac Ventures Company Profile (CVE:CDC)

Cadillac Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Burnt Hill property, a tungsten tin project located outside of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Thierry project covering approximately 11,000 acres located in northwestern Ontario, as well as the Kirkland Lake/Grenfell gold property located to the west of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

