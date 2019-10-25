Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas updated its FY19 guidance to $1.64-1.69 EPS.

COG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 9,277,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721,053. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Delaney bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

