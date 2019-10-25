Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Shares of COG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,277,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,053. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter B. Delaney acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,314. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

