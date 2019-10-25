C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Declares €0.06 Dividend

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CCR stock opened at GBX 376.50 ($4.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,608.97. C&C Group has a 12-month low of GBX 256 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 443.27 ($5.79). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.92.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.