BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Down 0.2%

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.90, approximately 553,086 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 151,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

About BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

