Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.88. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 59,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,400.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 414,872 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 127.1% during the second quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

