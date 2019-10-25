BTU Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $16.20 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $16.20 million and $5,494.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041284 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.35 or 0.05970422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030151 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,009,848 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

