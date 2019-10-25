BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

