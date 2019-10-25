BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 9,309 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.23% of Universal Forest Products worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4,477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 548,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 483.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 481,456 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 511,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 433,536 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 263,869 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,055,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $30,337.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $50.43 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.