BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,657,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,441,686,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,347,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,737,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,532,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after buying an additional 625,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,002 shares of company stock worth $1,636,204. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

