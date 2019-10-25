BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $21.07 Million Stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. BB&T comprises 1.1% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in BB&T were worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in BB&T by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

