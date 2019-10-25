BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.