BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 1,445 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $14,690,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $12,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,396,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,043,000 after acquiring an additional 134,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $8,056,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

SXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

