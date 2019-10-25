Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. Brunswick also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

NYSE BC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,145. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $74.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.24.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

